Bellamy will not dress for Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Bellamy will join 30 other Bears players in street clothes for Saturday's preseason affair, with a good chunk of them sitting out being projected starters for Chicago. He's slated to serve as a depth option int he receiving corps for the Bears during 2018.

