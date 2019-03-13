Bellamy agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The two parties were close to a deal Monday, and the terms have officially been worked out. Bellamy made just 14 catches through 16 games with the Bears last season, and he'll have tough competition to exceed those number in 2019, especially after pass-catching back Le'Veon Bell signed with the Jets.

