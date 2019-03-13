Bears' Josh Bellamy: Works out numbers with Jets
Bellamy agreed to a two-year, $5 million contract with the Jets on Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The two parties were close to a deal Monday, and the terms have officially been worked out. Bellamy made just 14 catches through 16 games with the Bears last season, and he'll have tough competition to exceed those number in 2019, especially after pass-catching back Le'Veon Bell signed with the Jets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Day 2 free agency: Fantasy impact
We're still riding the first wave of free agency as the Saints and Bills get in on the Fantasy-centric...
-
Day 1 free agency: Fantasy impact
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the Fantasy Football implications from the first day of free agency,...
-
Trade Fallout: Brown to OAK
Antonio Brown finally found a new team. Can he still be a difference maker for Fantasy in...
-
AFC Combine notes
Jamey Eisenberg brings you Fantasy Football news from the AFC teams at the NFL Combine, including...
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...