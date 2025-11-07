Blackwell (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

Blackwell suffered a concussion during the Bears' Week 9 victory against the Bengals. The 26-year-old cornerback was not cleared to practice at all this week, and will have to sit out Sunday's game. Blackwell's absence will likely mean Luther Burden will take over as the secondary kick and punt returner, with Blackwell's absence coinciding with Burden's return to the field.