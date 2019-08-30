Bears' Josh Caldwell: Gets 20 total touches

Caldwell carried the ball 16 times for 68 yards in the team's preseason finale against the Titans on Thursday. He also added four receptions on five targets for 35 yards.

Caldwell led the team in rushing attempts and made the most of it by gaining more than 10 yards on three carries. He also added two receptions that went for double-digit yard gains. Despite putting together a strong effort Thursday, Caldwell just joined the Bears on Aug. 19 and is a depth piece at best for the team.

