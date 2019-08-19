Bears' Josh Caldwell: Lands in Chicago
Caldwell signed a contract with the Bears on Monday.
Caldwell joins Chicago's roster after having spent time with the Chiefs earlier this offseason. The undrafted rookie out of Northwest Missouri State will work to make the most of his opportunity with the Bears and carve out a depth role.
