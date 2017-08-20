Bears' Josh Rounds: Rushes for 18 yards in Saturday victory
Rounds rushed nine times for 18 yards while catching his only target for an additional 13 yards in Saturday's victory over the Cardinals.
Rounds, for the second week in a row, worked with the third-string offense and receive plenty of work. He had a long run of 17 yards and he also lost a big gain due to penalty, but otherwise his other eight carries resulted in just a single yard. He appears to be a long shot to make the final roster.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...