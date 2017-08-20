Bears' Josh Rounds: Rushes for 18 yards in Saturday victory

Rounds rushed nine times for 18 yards while catching his only target for an additional 13 yards in Saturday's victory over the Cardinals.

Rounds, for the second week in a row, worked with the third-string offense and receive plenty of work. He had a long run of 17 yards and he also lost a big gain due to penalty, but otherwise his other eight carries resulted in just a single yard. He appears to be a long shot to make the final roster.