Rounds signed a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rounds, an undrafted rookie out of Tulane, joins a crowded Chicago backfield. The current injuries to Jeremy Langford (ankle) and Benny Cunningham (neck) could open up some reps, but Rounds is still facing a steep climb to a regular season roster spot.

