Bears' Josh Sitton: Doubtful for season finale
Sitton (ankle) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Vikings, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN reports.
Sitton injured his ankle in Week 15 and hasn't played nor practiced since. If he ultimately isn't cleared to play, the veteran will finish 2017 having had a fine season, grading out as Pro Football Focus' sixth-highest ranked offensive guard.
