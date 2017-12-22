Sitton (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Sitton, who originally suffered the ankle injury during Week 15's loss to the Lions, is unlikely to play Sunday after failing to practice throughout the week. Either Cameron Lee or Cody Whitehair is expected to fill in at guard if Sitton is sidelined.

