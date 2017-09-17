Bears' Josh Sitton: Injures ribs
Sitton injured his ribs Sunday against the Buccaneers and will miss the rest of the game.
Sitton will have a week to recover, but with Tom Compton (hip) out as well, the Bears' offensive front is losing its depth.
More News
-
Bears' Josh Sitton: Reports to practice•
-
Bears' Josh Sitton: Questionable for start of training camp•
-
Bears' Josh Sitton: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Packers QB Rodgers, RB Lacy listed as probable for NFC title game•
-
Packers clear four players for divisional playoff game•
-
Packers enter playoff opener with four probables•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...