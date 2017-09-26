Bears' Josh Sitton: Limited role at practice
Sitton (ribs) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Sitton suffered the injury in Week 2, and was subsequently sidelined for Sunday's victory over the Steelers. His presence at practices is encouraging, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to take the field against his former team Thursday night. Look for Hroniss Grasu (hand) or Tom Compton to fill in at guard should Sitton sit.
