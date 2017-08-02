Sitton returned to practice Wednesday following a leave of absence, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sitton was granted a temporary leave of absence after his wife went into labor early last week. Now back at camp, Sitton projects to resume his starting spot along the Bears' offensive line.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories