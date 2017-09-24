Sitton (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Sitton suffered the rib injury in the Bears' loss to the Buccaneers last Sunday and was unable to return to the contest. The starting guard was sidelined for all three of the Bears' practices this week, and with Sitton making limited progress leading up to Sunday, the team decided it was best to hold him out. His absence will hurt a Bears running attack that was already sputtering with Sitton in the lineup.