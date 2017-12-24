Sitton (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The 31-year-old was unable to practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle in the Week 15 loss to the Lions. With Sitton and fellow starting guard Tom Compton (concussion) sidelined, Cody Whitehair, Hroniss Grasu and Bradley Sowell will likely serve as the Bears' starting interior linemen.