Bears' Josh Woods: Playing Week 4
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Woods (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Woods was considered questionable with the ankle injury despite practicing fully all week, so it's not much of a surprise he's suiting up Sunday. The 24-year-old has exclusively played special teams in his two appearances this season.
