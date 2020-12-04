site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bears-josh-woods-questionable-despite-full-practice | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bears' Josh Woods: Questionable despite full practice
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Woods (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Woods carries the questionable tag despite being a full participant in all three of Chicago's practices this week. With that context in mind, he's more likely than not to suit up come game day.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 43 min read
Chris Towers
• 28 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read