Bears' Joshua Simmons: Headed to Chicago

The Bears signed Simmons as an undrafted free agent, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Simmons played 44 career games with Limestone College, recording 224 tackles (167 solo), 15 interceptions and four forced fumbles. Standing at 6-foot-3, he's regarded on the taller side for his position, and will face a tough competition for a roster spot in the Bears' secondary.

