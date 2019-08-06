Bears' Joshua Simmons: Reverts to IR
Simmons (undisclosed) cleared waivers Sunday and reverted to Chicago's injured reserve, per the NFL communication's official transaction log.
The undrafted rookie out of Limestone College will not count against the Bears' roster limit. Barring an injury settlement, Simmons will spend the remainder of the season on IR.
