Richardson (ankle) is doubtful to return to Sunday's preseason contest against the Bills, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson picked up an ankle injury in the second half versus Buffalo, which will bring his night to a premature end. The wide receiver caught two of four targets for 21 yards before his departure. Richardson is battling for a spot on Chicago's 53-man roster, and he'll look to return to action in Friday's preseason finale against the Chiefs.