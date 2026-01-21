Chicago signed Richardson to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Richardson signed with the Bears in April as an undrafted free agent and opted to stay in Chicago on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster following the conclusion of training camp. His lone elevation to the active roster came in Week 17 against the 49ers, though he didn't end up seeing the field. Richardson will have the opportunity to participate in OTAs and minicamp during the offseason as a member of the Bears' 90-man roster.