Coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Fields (shoulder) will be listed on Wednesday's estimated practice report as limited, Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports reports.

Chicago will only host a walk-through practice Wednesday, but Fields has been cleared to take on-field reps and isn't considered a candidate for IR, per Eberflus. Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports that the Bears still consider Fields day-to-day, so the quarterback's status will need to be monitored closely, as it appears his status for Week 12 won't be solidified until Chicago's coaching staff has had every opportunity to evaluate him in practice. Trevor Siemian would stand to start Sunday versus the Jets if it's deemed that Fields needs to miss at least one contest and focus on his recovery, though Eberflus said of Fields on Wednesday "if he's ready to play, he's going to play," per Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site.