Fields completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and gained 147 rushing yards and two more TDs on 13 carries in Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Lions.

For the second straight game, Fields produced four total touchdowns, although he gave one back by throwing a INT that Jeff Okudah returned 20 yards to the house in the fourth quarter, helping to fuel a late comeback by Detroit. Fields also became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with multiple rushing scores of at least 60 yards in the same season after galloping for a 67-yard TD on the possession immediately after tossing the pick-six. The second-year star has thrown multiple touchdowns in three straight contests and run for at least one in four straight heading into a Week 11 matchup with the Falcons.