Fields (shoulder) wasn't listed on the Bears' first Week 7 injury report Thursday.
Fields aggravated a left shoulder injury during last Thursday's 12-7 defeat to the Commanders, but with a mini-bye to heal up he's sidestepped the practice report entirely to kick off Week 7 prep. He's thus on pace to face a Patriots defense Monday that has allowed 233.7 passing yards per game and nine touchdowns versus six interceptions to opposing quarterbacks in six contests this season.
