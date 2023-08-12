Fields completed three of three passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Chicago's preseason game against Tennessee on Saturday.

Fields didn't need to break a sweat as DJ Moore took his one target for a 62-yard touchdown on a screen pass, while starting running back Khalil Herbert took a checkdown pass 56 yards for the other touchdown. The arrival of Moore was always an obvious upgrade for Fields and the Bears offense, but Saturday's game provided an on-field example of just how much more help Fields will have in 2023 compared to 2022. Both the pass catchers and the blocking will be better for Chicago in 2023, giving well-founded hope that Fields' passing production will improve in the upcoming year, perhaps significantly so.