Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields (shoulder) is day-to-day, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Fields suffered a left shoulder injury during a broken play in Sunday's loss to the Falcons and was scheduled for an MRI on Monday. The details of the evaluation remain unclear, but it appears the quarterback has avoided a worst-case scenario. Eberflus added, "we'll see where he is on Wednesday," so his availability for Week 12 should become clearer as the week progresses. Luckily, the injury is to Fields' non-throwing shoulder, but the issue may still limit his rushing attempts moving forward. If he's sidelined, Trevor Siemian would presumably operate as Chicago's primary signal caller.