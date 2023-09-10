Fields completed 24 of 37 passes for 216 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Packers. He also rushed nine times for 59 yards but lost a fumble.

Fields is still yet to beat the rival Packers, with his fourth-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown effectively ending Sunday's contest. The signal caller also fumbled while attempting to run earlier in the game, continuing to struggle with ball security after committing 11 turnovers in 15 games last season. Although Fields led the Bears in rushing yards and found Darnell Mooney for a 20-yard touchdown through the air, it otherwise was a disappointing performance that lacked progress as a passer prior to Fields racking up some yards in garbage time.