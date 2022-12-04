Fields completed 20 of 25 passes for 254 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 28-19 loss to the Packers. He also rushed six times for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Fields returned from his one-game absence to make a big impact early, ripping off a 55-yard touchdown run during the first quarter. The signal-caller subsequently completed long passes of 56 and 49 yards and racked up a streak of double-digit completions prior to a pair of costly turnovers to end the game. With interceptions in opposing territory on both of his last two drives, Fields' day ended on a sour note despite his otherwise efficient and explosive effort. He'll now embark on Chicago's bye week prior to facing the first-place Eagles in Week 15.