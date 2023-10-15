Fields exited Sunday's game against the Vikings due to a right hand injury, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

After taking a sack in the third quarter, Fields paid a visit to the sideline medical tent before making his way to the locker room with a towel over his right hand. The nature of the issue isn't known, but as long as Fields is sidelined, undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent will direct the Bears offense.