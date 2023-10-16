Fields was diagnosed with a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand after he exited Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Vikings, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Fields popped his thumb back in after suffering the injury in the third quarter, but he was unable to grip the ball and had to exit the game. X-rays on his hand returned negative, but an MRI on Monday should reveal the severity of Fields' injury and establish a potential return timeline. If Fields isn't available for the Bears' Week 7 game against the Raiders and beyond, Tyson Bagent would likely be in line for his first NFL start. After entering in relief of Fields on Sunday, Bagent recorded a rushing touchdown but threw an interception and lost a fumble.