Fields (thumb) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at New Orleans.
On a positive note, Fields was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday. Still, considering his designation for Week 9 action, he's poised to miss a third consecutive contest due to a dislocated right thumb. Once Fields' lack of availability is confirmed approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Tyson Bagent will serve as the Bears' starting quarterback yet again.
