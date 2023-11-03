Fields (thumb) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

On a positive note, Fields was able to practice in a limited capacity Friday. Still, considering his designation for Week 9 action, he's poised to miss a third consecutive contest due to a dislocated right thumb. Once Fields' lack of availability is confirmed approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Tyson Bagent will serve as the Bears' starting quarterback yet again.