Coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Monday that Fields suffered a dislocated right (throwing) thumb in Sunday's loss to the Vikings and is doubtful for Week 7 against the Raiders, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Eberflus noted that it's all going to come down to "grip strength" when discussing Fields' timetable. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent won the Bears' QB2 job after a surprising preseason and came in on relief of Fields Sunday. Bagent lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown on his very first snap and finished 10 of 14 passing for 83 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Chicago could opt to start veteran Nathan Peterman against Las Vegas.