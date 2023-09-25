Fields completed 11 of 22 pass attempts for 99 yards, a touchdown and an interception to go along with 11 carries for 47 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Fields' disappointing start to the season worsened after he failed to break the century mark in passing yards despite playing every offensive snap Sunday. All the blame can't be placed on the third-year starter, as his offensive line looked outmatched and his top wideout DJ Moore dropped the only accurate deep ball thrown all game. The silver lining for Fields was his even TD:INT ratio against Kansas City after turning the ball over six times in his previous two starts. Fields' next chance to salvage his depleted fantasy value comes in a matchup between winless teams when Chicago hosts Denver next Sunday.