Fields completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 178 rushing yards and another score on 15 carries in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Fields once again demonstrated why he's arguably the most explosive player at the quarterback position this side of Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, almost single-handedly outpacing the high-octane Dolphins offense. Fields was reasonably effective once again as a passer while primarily working a short-area attack, and he tossed touchdowns of 18 and four yards to Cole Kmet, along with a beauty of a 16-yard scoring strike in the back left corner of the end zone to Darnell Mooney over Xavien Howard. However, Fields made even more of an impact on the ground with what was easily a team-leading and career-high yardage total, and his 61-yard touchdown scamper early in the second half served as a fitting example of his elite speed. Fields' first opportunity to build on Sunday's prolific performance comes in an appealing divisional matchup at Soldier Field against the Lions.