Fields and the Bears' starters aren't expected to play Saturday against the Browns, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.
It's expected that the Bears will rest all of their starters to avoid injury in an unnecessary game. Assuming Fields sits this one out, we'll see him in Week 1 against the 49ers.
