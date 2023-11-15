Fields (thumb) is expected to suit up for and start Sunday's game against the Lions, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Fields is expected to return from a four-game absence due to a dislocated right thumb suffered Week 6 versus Minnesota. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Fields was close to a return Week 10 on TNF versus the Panthers, but that his grip strength proved the deciding factor. Now, barring any setbacks at practice, Fields appears set to retake the starting job from rookie Tyler Bagent. Prior to injuring his thumb Field had turned in back-to-back games with four passing touchdowns in matchups against Washington and Denver.