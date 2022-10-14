Fields completed 14 of 27 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception and rushed 12 times for 88 yards in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by the Bears.

Fields put together a third straight serviceable passing performance, but he also took five sacks and couldn't get the Bears into the end zone on either of the final two possessions. In fairness, he came just a yard short of doing so with 30 seconds remaining, but Darnell Mooney bobbled Fields' pass as it hit him in mid-air while crossing the plane of the goal line and he was ruled to only have gained control of it down about a half-yard short of the end zone. Earlier in the game, Fields connected with Dante Pettis on a picturesque, over-the-shoulder 40-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter, but he short-circuited an earlier scoring opportunity by throwing a pick on the Commanders' five-yard line late in the first quarter as well. Fields and his teammates will now have extra time to regroup ahead of a Week 7 Monday night road matchup against the Patriots on Oct. 24.