Fields completed eight of 17 passes for 106 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. He added 47 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Fields narrowly avoided disaster by recovering his own fumble on Chicago's first offensive play and ended up setting up an opening-drive field goal with a 29-yard scramble later in the drive. Chicago continued to find success on the ground, even after David Montgomery (knee/ankle) left the game, but Fields' struggles throwing the ball persisted. He was intercepted late in the first quarter and again early in the fourth, but it was a Davis Mills interception that proved to be decisive, as it set up Chicago's game-winning field goal as time expired. Fields has thrown for just 297 yards through three starts heading into a Week 4 road matchup with the Giants.