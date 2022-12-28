Fields (foot) isn't listed on Chicago's Week 17 injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Detroit.
Fields has been playing through a left shoulder injury since Week 13 and had his foot stepped on in Saturday's loss to Buffalo, with the QB noting Wednesday that the latter injury is "fine" after he dealt with some swelling the past few days, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that he won't shut Fields down for the season so long as he's healthy enough to play, and that's apparently the case for Week 17 in a potential shootout with the Lions.
