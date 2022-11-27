Coach Matt Eberflus said after Sunday's 31-10 road loss to the Jets that Fields (shoulder) remains "day-to-day" and will have a chance to play next Sunday against the Packers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. "We think that he's getting better," Eberflus added.

Near the end of a Week 11 loss in Atlanta, Fields suffered a separated shoulder that included partially torn ligaments in his left, non-throwing arm. The injury resulted in a cap on his practice reps Wednesday through Friday, but it wasn't enough to gain clearance for game action. Eberflus elaborated on the decision Sunday, telling Cronin that Fields "did not have the strength to protect himself in the game properly and perform the way he wanted to perform." Fields may not need to log a full practice during Week 13 prep in order to suit up next weekend, but it would help his case as he seeks to return to action. Working in place of Fields this Sunday, Trevor Siemian completed 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception and recorded four carries for eight yards.