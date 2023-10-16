Fields (hand) has a dislocated thumb in his right (throwing) hand, Jay Glazer of Fox NFL Sunday reports.

Fields popped his thumb back in after suffering the injury during Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Vikings, but he was unable to grip the ball and had to exit the game. X-rays on his hand came back negative, but an MRI on Monday should reveal the severity of Fields' injury and establish a potential return timeline. If Fields misses additional game action, Nathan Peterman or rookie Tyson Bagent would start under center for the Bears. Bagent had a rushing touchdown, an interception and a fumble after replacing Fields against Minnesota.