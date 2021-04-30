The Bears selected Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 11th overall.

With Fields sliding past the Top 10, the Bears jumped at the opportunity to find their next quarterback by trading multiple picks and moving up from No. 20. Fields is widely viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects in this class, possessing an impressive track record built on elite ability. The Ohio State quarterback lit it up in his two years in Columbus, completing 68.4 percent of his passes with a 9.3 YPA. He tossed 63 touchdowns against just nine interceptions and added 867 rushing yards and 15 scores. Fields twice led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff and performed at a high level on the biggest stage. His performance against Clemson in the 2021 Playoff underlines what he can be at the next level when he threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns on just 28 attempts, showing poise and toughness throughout. Fields (6-foot-3, 227 pounds) has an NFL-ready frame to go with top-end arm strength and impressive athleticism (4.46 in the 40-yard dash). Chicago has veteran Andy Dalton in place, but make no mistake, Fields is the future of the franchise and the future could start as soon as 2021.