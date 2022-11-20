Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Falcons. He added 85 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Per Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Fields was favoring his left (non-throwing) shoulder after the game and was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Fields threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney to tie the score at seven apiece, but he missed a wide open Mooney on a deep ball later in the first quarter. While Fields is still a work in progress with his arm, there's no doubting his rushing prowess. His mobility was on full display in the second quarter, as Fields ran in a four-yard touchdown and finished the first half with more rushing yards (73) than passing yards (71). Atlanta adjusted at halftime and took away his running lanes, while Fields failed to make the Falcons pay with his arm. He has blossomed into a quality fantasy quarterback thanks to his contributions on the ground, but Fields' availability for Chicago's Week 12 game against the Jets is up in the air pending an update on his injured shoulder.