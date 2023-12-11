Fields completed 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown and added 12 carries for 58 yards and a rushing touchdown in the Bears' 28-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Fields leaned on DJ Moore and Cole Kmet in the passing game while also leading Chicago in rushing. Surprisingly, Fields' rushing score was only his second of the season, though he has at least 46 yards on the ground in his last four games. As a passer, Fields has not surpassed 223 yards and one touchdown in any of his last four games. He'll have a tough matchup at the Browns to open the fantasy playoffs before getting a pair of home games against the Cardinals and Falcons.