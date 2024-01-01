Fields completed 20 of 32 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown and tallied 45 yards and a touchdown on 11 rushing attempts in the Bears' 37-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Fields used his arm and legs to help Chicago move to 7-9 with a convincing win over Atlanta. Leaning heavily on DJ Moore, who posted 159 yards, Fields recorded his highest passing-yardage total since Week 5. The quarterback has also thrown one touchdown pass in each of the last four games. In addition, Fields has rushed for at least 45 yards in seven of his last eight games. Look for him to remain a high-floor fantasy option with upside in Week 18 at Green Bay.