Fields completed eight of 17 passes for 121 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and 11 rushes for 28 yards in the Bears' 19-10 victory over the 49ers on Sunday.

Fields was unable to generate any points in the first half. However, he took advantage of a pair of coverage busts by the 49ers that left Dante Pettis and Equanimeous St. Brown open for touchdown strikes after the break. The game was played on a rain-soaked field, and Fields was able to get the winning points on the board before the rains became torrential in the fourth quarter. Hopefully, he'll have better field conditions to work with when he travels to Green Bay in Week 2.