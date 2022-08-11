Coach Matt Eberflus indicated that we can expect to see the Bears' healthy starters play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. At this stage, Fields doesn't have any reported injury concerns.

According to Eberflus, the Chicago starters will play 15 to 20 snaps, though some will play 10 to 15 snaps. In his first training camp as the starting quarterback, Fields will also be running the team's new offensive system.