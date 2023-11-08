Fields (thumb) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Carolina.

After turning in a limited practice last Friday before ultimately sitting out the Bears' Week 9 loss to the Saints, Fields continued practicing this week and remained listed as a limited participant each day. Though he's seemingly continuing to progress in his recovery from a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand, Fields doesn't look like he's quite ready to play and is expected to miss his fourth straight game Week 10. Rookie backup Tyson Bagent should thus be in store for another start Thursday, and he's not the worst fill-in option in deeper leagues, given that he's facing a poor defense and has proven to be both active as a runner and willing to take risks as a passer. The downside of the risk-taking is that Bagent has thrown six interceptions in four appearances, but he may have better luck against an injury-ravaged Carolina defense that won't have standout pass rusher Brian Burns (concussion) or starting cornerback CJ Henderson (concussion) on the field Thursday. As for Fields, he should have a better chance at making his return to the lineup Week 11, when the Bears will have a normal week of practices leading up to a Nov. 19 game in Detroit.