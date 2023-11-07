Fields (thumb) remained limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
The Bears play the Panthers on Thursday night but have only conducted a pair of walkthroughs to open the practice week Monday and Tuesday. Fields remains day-to-day, and it's unclear if he'll return to face Carolina. If Fields doesn't make the start, it'll again be rookie Tyson Bagent under center.
