Fields is believed to have bruised ribs, though he still has additional tests coming to evaluate for more serious injuries, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bruised ribs would be a best-case scenario following the QB's early exit from a loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Even then, Fields would be in danger of missing time, especially with the Bears on a short week ahead of their Thanksgiving game in Detroit. If the rookie isn't ready, Andy Dalton will make his first start since Week 2.