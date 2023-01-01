Fields completed seven of 21 passes for 75 yards with a touchdown and interception along with 132 rushing yards on 10 carries in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Fields had 100 rushing yards and his touchdown in the first quarter, but he was held in check the rest of the way. This was his second disappointing fantasy performance in a row, though he'll have a chance to end the year on a high note next week at home against the Vikings.